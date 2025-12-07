Dickinson Records Overtime Winner as Ambrosio Sends Teddy Bears Flying

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye won tonight's game over the Fort Wayne Komets at the Huntington Center by a score of 5-4. Brandon Hawkins and Riley McCourt each had three assists on the night, Colby Ambrosio kicked off the teddy bear toss with his first of two goals, Mitch Lewandowski had two assists on the night, and Tanner Dickinson buried the overtime game-winning goal.

How it Happened:

Kirill Tyutyayev opened up the scoring for the Komets, giving them an early 1-0 lead at the 5:46 mark of the first period with his fourth goal of the season. Matt Miller added a second goal as he weaved through Toledo's defensemen, his first of the season at the 9:55 mark of the first.

Fort Wayne got called for too many men on the ice with 4:20 left to go in the first, giving Toledo their first chance at the power play. Colby Ambrosio sent the teddy bears flying while getting the Walleye on the board, scoring his fourth goal of the season on the power play with 2:49 left in the period. Mitch Lewandowski and Colin Swoyer got assists on the goal.

The Walleye and staff celebrated with the teddy bears, and the teams took the first intermission early while the bears were cleaned up. The game resumed with 2:49 on the clock. Fort Wayne led Toledo 2-1 as the first period officially came to a close, even at 12 shots a piece.

Fort Wayne took a tripping penalty at the 2:29 mark of the second, giving Toledo another power play opportunity. The Walleye didn't convert and gave Fort Wayne their first power play chance at the 9:01 mark of the second on a hooking penalty. Blake Murray scored on the power play at the 10:48 mark of the second, putting the Komets up 3-1.

Chad Hillebrand brought the Walleye within one with a gritty goal in front of the net at the 18:04 mark of the second period, assisted by Jacques Bouquot and Brandon Hawkins. Nate Roy was awarded a penalty shot 40 seconds later, but Samuel Jonsson stopped his attempt.

The Komets led the Walleye 3-2 at the end of the second period. Toledo outshot Fort Wayne 13-9 in the period, bringing the game total to 25-21.

The Walleye took their second hooking penalty of the night, putting the Komets on the power play again. That penalty was killed off successfully by Toledo. Fort Wayne took a roughing penalty at the 7:52 mark of the third, and Brandon Hawkins and James Stefan got coincidental roughing penalties out of the following scrum. It took Colby Ambrosio 11 seconds to bury the game-tying goal, his second goal of the night at the 8:03 mark of the third. Riley McCourt and Mitch Lewandowski got the assists on the goal.

Alex Aleardi and Denis Smirnov each took roughing minors at the 9:06 mark of the third, leading to two minutes of 4-on-4 hockey. Neither team scored, but Fort Wayne was called for a cross check at the 11:38 mark of the third, sending Toledo on their 4th power play.

Tanner Kelly deflected Brandon Hawkins's shot for the go-ahead goal on the power play with 7:28 to go in the third period, Kelly's 4th goal of the season. Brandon Hawkins and Riley McCourt got the assists on the goal.

Toledo would go on the penalty kill with 5 minutes left in the third, however, as a roughing penalty was called against the Fish. It was followed up with a Toledo slashing penalty, leading to 28 seconds of 5-on-3 hockey for Fort Wayne. Kirill Tyutyayev scored his second goal of the night on the power play with 9 seconds to go on the first penalty to tie the game at four goals each.

Fort Wayne outshot Toledo 13-6 in the third period, ending regulation in a 4-4 tie and a 34-31 shot advantage. The game moved onto overtime, which saw Fort Wayne record 5 shots on goal to Toledo's 2 before Alex Aleardi was called for a tripping penalty with 35 seconds to go in the extra period. The Walleye took it down to the final seconds, where Tanner Dickinson buried the overtime winner with 4.9 seconds left on the clock on the power play, his team-leading 8th goal of the year. Riley McCourt and Brandon Hawkins each got assists on the goal.

Toledo's penalty kill finished 2-for-4 on the night, as the power play unit finished the night 4-for-5. The final four goals of the game (TOL 3 - 1 FW) came on the power play.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Tanner Dickinson, TOL (GWG)

2 - F Brandon Hawkins (3 A)

3 - F Kirill Tyutyayev (2 G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will return to Huntington Center to continue their revenge tour from last weekend against the Indy Fuel, who they fell to in a shootout last Saturday. The Fish currently hold a 2-0-0-1 record over the Fuel this season. Puck drop for tomorrow's game is set for 5:15 PM.







