Rizzo Nets Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Royals Down Railers on Flyers Affiliation & Teddy Bear Toss Night, 5-4

Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (10-9-2-0, 22 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers (9-9-1-1, 20 PTS), 5-4, at Santander Arena on Saturday, December 6th.

Goaltender Yaniv Perets (4-2-1-0) earned the win in goal with 37 saves on 41 shots faced while Railers' netminder Parker Gahagen (3-1-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with four goals allowed on 28 shots faced through 40 minutes. Worcester goaltender Thomas Gale came in relief for Gahagen in the final 20 minutes where he allowed one goal on seven shots faced.

Massimo Rizzo (4) ignited the Royals' 13th Teddy Bear Toss game 4:06 into play ona dangle around Gahagen for a 1-0 lead. The goal sprung a three-goal period from Reading, with goals from Jeremy Michel (1) at 15:45 and Nolan Burke (3) at 19:24 around a Worcester goal from Gleb Veremyev (2) at 17:46 to have the Royals in front after 20 minutes, 3-1.

Nick Capone (2) and Kyle Haskins (5) extended Reading's lead to four with goals at 7:46 into the second period and 2:54 into the third, respectively, 5-1. Worcester answered with three goals in a span of 4:49 to cut the Reading lead to one goal with 2:30 remaining in regulation. Reading held off the Railers late comeback to secure the two-game series split with the Railers.

With the win, the Royals snapped their six-game losing streak and improved to 10-9-2 overall and 4-5-0 at home, having a point in 12 of their 21 games overall.

The Royals conclude a four-game homestand against the Wheeling Nailers at Santander Arena on Wednesday, December 10th. The game features $2.50 tickets to college students and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets available at the Santander Arena Box Office.







