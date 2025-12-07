K-Wings Split Roadtrip with Bison

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-10-2-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dropped the middle contest of a three-game set against the Bloomington Bison (10-5-2-2) Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena, 5-1.

Quinn Preston (6) extended his hot streak, scoring Kalamazoo's lone goal at the 19:01 mark of the second period to make it 4-1. Andre Ghantous (6) started the play with a neutral zone pass to Antonio Venuto (7), who fed Preston in the slot.

Unfortunately, Bloomington controlled the momentum, scoring two unanswered goals in both the first (17:24 & 19:07) and second period (7:50, 19:01).

The Bison carried the momentum into the third frame, adding another goal 4:36 into the period.

Luke Pavicich (2-4-1-0) was replaced by Jonathan Lemieux after Bloomington's fourth goal, making 13 saves. Lemieux played the final 25:45, going 15-of-16 the rest of the way out.

Kalamazoo was also 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Kalamazoo runs it back in the rubber match at 7:00 p.m. EST for 269 Night & a Winning Weekday on Wednesday versus Bloomington at Wings Event Center.







