Fuel Fall to Cyclones at Home on Saturday

Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones for the second night in a row on Saturday. After a defensive first period from both teams, the Cyclones pulled away with a 7-1 victory in Indy.

1ST PERIOD

The first half of the period was a defensive battle with neither team accruing a lot of shots. That was until Cincinnati's Zack Trott scored at 9:38 to put the Cyclones up 1-0.

At 11:54, Aaron Bohlinger scored to give the Cyclones a 2-0 lead.

Things got chippy between both teams at 18:41, where Fuel captain Chris Cameron ended up with a double minor penalty for roughing while Cincinnati's Nick Rhéaume earned just one minor penalty for roughing.

Ryan Kirwan capitalized on the power play to Cincy with a goal to make it 3-0 in favor of the Cyclones.

After one period, the Cyclones were outshooting the Fuel with a 3-0 lead.

2ND PERIOD

The Fuel got their first power play opportunity of the game just 43 seconds into the second period as John Jaworski was called for high sticking. The Cyclones killed it off.

Trott scored his second goal of the game at 4:27 to put the Cyclones up 4-0.

At 6:15, Indy's Harrison Israels and Cincy's Andrew Noel each earned five minutes for fighting after dropping the gloves in front of the Fuel bench.

Cameron took another penalty at 10:28. The tripping call put the Cyclones back on the power play but Indy killed it off.

Lincoln Griffin took the game's next penalty at 11:32 for holding. Seconds after he was released from the box, he intercepted the puck and scored on a breakaway to make it 5-0.

At 14:20, Trott took a roughing and tripping penalty while Jordan Martin took a roughing penalty. All of those penalties were killed off before the period ended.

After two periods, Cincinnati was outshooting Indy, 16-11.

3RD PERIOD

At 1:34, Cameron dropped the gloves with Cole Fraser and they each earned five minutes for fighting.

Cincinnati's Luke Grainger scored just 14 seconds later to give the Cyclones a 6-0 lead.

Less than two minutes later, Indy's Kevin Lombardi joined Cameron in the box after getting a roughing minor.

While on the penalty kill, the Cyclones got a delayed penalty for tripping. After five seconds from the Lombardi penalty expired, the Fuel went on the power play.

At 4:55, Ben King took a tripping penalty which put the Fuel back on the power play but they were able to kill it off.

Michael Marchesan scored his first goal of the season at 11:13 to break the shutout and make it 6-1. Jordan Martin and Dustin Manz claimed the two assists on that goal.

Cincinnati's Gunnarwolfe Fontaine scored at 14:54 to make it 7-1. That is how the game would end, with the Fuel outshooting the Cyclones, 25-24.







