Blades Looking to Finish Strong against Admirals

Published on December 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades get physical with the Norfolk Admirals

Norfolk, VA - The Florida Everblades look to continue their streak against the Admirals today with a 3:05 p.m. puck drop at the Norfolk Scope.

The Everblades tied the game back up with a goal on a five-minute power play from Anthony Romano in the first period. The Blades took control of the game in the second period when Kyle Betts netted the puck 52 seconds after the Admirals and Quinton Burns scored his first one for the professional leagues. Jesse Lansdell and Tarun Fizer buried two more in the third to secure the 5-2 win.

The power-play marker extended Romano's season-best, seven-game point streak as he sits at the top of Florida's scoring with 6 goals and 11 assists. Burns' goal last night recorded his third point in nine games played, which added to the two assists he had.

The special-teams edge goes to Florida, which holds a 16% power play (12/73) and an 85% penalty kill (60/70). Norfolk, who now moves with a 12% man advantage (7/55) and a 79% kill rate (51/64).

