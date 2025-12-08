Admirals Give up Six in Defeat against Florida

Norfolk, VA - Wrapping up a three-game weekend, the Norfolk Admirals and Florida Everblades went head-to-head in a Sunday afternoon showdown inside Norfolk Scope. Norfolk fell behind early and was unable to recover, dropping a 6-2 decision to Florida and extending its losing streak to seven games.

Goaltender Alex Worthington made his ninth start of the season for the Admirals and finished with 18 saves on 24 shots in the loss.

The Everblades wasted no time taking control in the opening period, scoring twice within the first ten minutes of play. Logan Will opened the night with a one-timer from the slot four minutes in to give Florida an early 1-0 lead. Nearly five minutes later, Ben Brar followed with a wrist shot over Worthington's near shoulder to make it 2-0 as Florida dictated much of the pace throughout the frame.

Norfolk managed to hold a slim 8-7 edge in shots after twenty minutes, but Florida's two early goals were the difference as the teams headed into the intermission.

Florida kept the pressure on to begin the second period when Zach Berzolla beat Worthington with a slap shot just three minutes in to extend the lead to 3-0. Norfolk answered quickly, as just 66 seconds later Dawson Barteaux powered to the net and tucked a five-hole finish past the goaltender for his second goal of the season, injecting life into the Admirals' bench.

The Admirals continued to push in the middle frame, but Florida found the back of the net once more when Kyle Penney capitalized on a loose puck and roofed a shot upstairs to restore the three-goal cushion at 4-1. Norfolk outshot the Everblades 12-10 in the period, but Florida carried the momentum and the lead into the third.

The third period remained scoreless until midway through the frame, when Florida added to its lead. Anthony Romano beat Worthington to make it 5-1 and give the Everblades a four-goal cushion. Norfolk responded late as Brandon Osmundson buried a loose puck for his sixth goal of the season, cutting the deficit to 5-2 with under five minutes remaining.

The rally was short-lived, however, as just over a minute later, Hudson Elynuik found the back of the net to close out the scoring for Florida and make it 6-2. The score held from there as the Admirals suffered their seventh straight loss.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. FLA - W. Cranley (29 saves off 31 shots faced)

2. FLA - L. Will (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

3. FLA - O. Chau (2 assists, +2)

Next Up

The Admirals finish off their six-game homestand on Friday night as they'll host the Reading Royals for Throwback night as they'll dawn their 1998 uniforms to celebrate the last Kelly Cup won in the ECHL. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







