Swamp Rabbits Road Point Streak Ends in Rematch with Stingrays

Published on December 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Ryan O'Hara (left) vs. the South Carolina Stingrays

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Ryan O'Hara (left) vs. the South Carolina Stingrays(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

(NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.) - Brent Pedersen scored early in the third period trying to mount a comeback, but the South Carolina Stingrays bested the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a 5-1 score on Sunday afternoon with a pair of goals from Jalen Luypen and Kaden Bohlsen, while getting 40 saves from Ty Taylor. The Swamp Rabbits road point streak ends at four straight games dating back to November 26th at Greensboro.

Both teams skated to a scoreless deadlock after 20, with Mattias Sholl turning away eight Stingrays shots and Ty Taylor warding off six Swamp Rabbits attempts. Patrick Polino, fresh off of a career night, had a chance to tilt the ice in the Swamp Rabbits favor with a penalty shot while shorthanded 30 seconds into the second, but was denied by Taylor's leg pad. Moments after the missed attempt, Luypen earned his first of two, banging home a Connor Moore rebound in the net-front to put the Stingrays up 1-0 57 seconds into the second (Moore and Romain Rodzinski assisted). Under nine minutes later, Luypen was at it again, this time tapping a Moore slap pass behind Sholl while wide-open on the doorstep, expanding the Stingrays lead to 2-0 at 9:43 (Moore and Simon Pinard assisted). Later, in the midst of four-on-four, the puck was turned over at the attacking blue line and Simon Pinard went up the ice with options. He took it himself and rifled a shot past Sholl to balloon the Stingrays advantage to 3-0 with 5:16 left in the second (Rodzinski had the lone assist). The second period Stingrays rally ended with a five-on-three power play goal late when Kaden Bohlsen poked home his first of two on a blast of a one-timer from the left, bringing the Stingrays lead to 4-0 with 2:19 left (Nick Leivermann and Romain Rodzinski assisted).

Brent Pedersen potted the only Swamp Rabbits goal early in the third, but too much damage was done and the Stingrays added one late to seal it. With 2:36 played in the third, Austin Saint dug the puck out from the corner and barely linked up with Ben Poisson. Poisson got just enough leverage on the puck to slide it to Pedersen, who buried it past Taylor to cut the deficit to 4-1. Pulling Sholl late to try and start a rally, the Swamp Rabbits surrendered an empty-netter to Bohlsen with 2:18 remaining, bringing the game to its final score of 5-1.

Mattias Sholl stopped 31 of 35 in the loss, his fifth start in the last six games (3-5-2-0).

The Swamp will return to North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, December 12th, to square off against the Stingrays in a rubber match. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. EST.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.