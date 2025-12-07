Burns, Fizer Lead Way to 5-2 Florida Win

Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson and defenseman Quinton Burns

NORFOLK, VA - Quinton Burns got his first professional goal and Tarun Fizer picked up a goal and an assist to lead the Florida Everblades to a 5-2 win over the Norfolk Admirals Saturday night.

The Admirals scored early on their Teddy Bear Toss night to bring down the bears as David Drake picked the top corner for his first goal of the season. Minutes later, German Yavash got five-and-a-game for spearing Hudson Elynuik, give Florida a five-minute power play. With just 14 seconds left on the man advantage, Anthony Romano rifled home his sixth of the year to tie the game.

Burns scored his first goal early in the second off a nice move off the wall before waltzing into the slot and going low to give the Everblades the lead. Late in the period, Jaydon Dureau would tie the game for Norfolk, but Kyle Betts responded just 52 seconds later with his eighth of the year to give Florida the 3-2 lead going in to the locker room.

Jesse Lansdell's sixth and Fizer's fourth gave Florida insurance in the third to lead the way to the 5-2 win. Cam Johnson made 29 saves for the win for Florida, who finished 5/5 on the PK and 1/6 on the power play.

Blades Bites

Romano is now on a seven-game point streak and sits first in scoring for Florida with 17 points (6-11).

Elynuik has points in six straight games (4g-4a) with a helper on Lansdell's goal.

Florida was outshot 31-30, only the fourth time Florida has been outshot this season.

