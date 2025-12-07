Chris Harpur Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch
Published on December 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned defenseman Chris Harpur to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Harpur, 29, has appeared in nine games this season with Orlando, posting three assists and a plus-2 rating. In 163 ECHL games, the Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario native has scored 36 points (7g-29a) and earned 134 penalty minutes. In 36 career games with the Crunch over two seasons, Harpur tallied nine assists and 20 penalty minutes. Harpur was signed to a one-year, AHL contract with Syracuse in June of 2025.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman earned 58 points (10g-48a) in 161 games over five seasons at Niagara University. He set the program record for most games played in school history, while captaining the roster during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.
ECHL Stories from December 7, 2025
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Returns to Knight Monsters - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Transactions - December 7 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Chris Harpur Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Late Empty Net Goal Seals 3-1 Win for Wheeling over Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Blades Looking to Finish Strong against Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Add Goaltender Ty Taylor - South Carolina Stingrays
- Hershey Recalls Forward Kyler Kupka - South Carolina Stingrays
- Entering Rare Air - South Carolina Stingrays
- Burns, Fizer Lead Way to 5-2 Florida Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Chris Harpur Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Jon Gillies Selected as ECHL Goaltender of the Week
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Dyllan Gill to Orlando Solar Bears; Edmonton Oilers Reassign Connor Ungar to Orlando
- Cooper Flinton Reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning