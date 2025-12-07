ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension
Published on December 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Orlando's Kersten fined, suspended
Orlando's Spencer Kersten has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #292, Orlando at Savannah, on Dec. 6.
Kersten is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 17:20 of the second period.
Kersten will miss Orlando's games at Savannah today (Dec. 7) and at South Carolina (Dec. 10).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Toledo's Hawkins fined
Toledo's Brandon Hawkins has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #295, Fort Wayne at Toledo, on Dec. 6.
Hawkins is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 7:52 of the third period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
