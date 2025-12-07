Stingrays Add Goaltender Ty Taylor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that they have agreed to terms with netminder Ty Taylor.

Taylor, 26, joins the Stingrays after playing in three games this season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL. The Richmond, British Columbia native has gone 3-0-0, with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage with the Ice Flyers.

The 6-foot-4, 201 pound goaltender has spent the majority of the last two years with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL. He also made two appearances in the ECHL last season, playing for the Orlando Solar Bears and Reading Royals. Prior to joining Evansville, Taylor played for the Glasgow Clan of the EIHL in his first full season of professional hockey during the 2022-23 season.

Taylor broke into professional hockey in 2021-22 with the Orlando Solar Bears, making one appearance for Orlando. Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 7th round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Taylor played a year for Grant MacEwan University in USports after transferring there from the University of New Hampshire.

