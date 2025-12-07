Hershey Recalls Forward Kyler Kupka

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today forward Kyler Kupka has been recalled by the Hershey Bears.

Kupka, who is in his second season, was loaned to the Stingrays on October 4. The Camrose, Alberta native has 21 points (10g, 11a) in 21 games this season with the Stingrays. His 21 points are tied for sixth most in the ECHL while his 10 goals are tied for fourth. Five of his goals have come on the power play, which is tied for second most in the league.

The 26-year-old signed with Hershey on July 24 after being named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team last season after playing in 54 games with South Carolina, logging 53 points (27g, 26a) in his first full season of professional hockey.

The 6-foot, 185 pound forward also skated in 12 games last year with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League, tallying two assists in his first stint in the AHL last season.

After playing five seasons for NCAA Division I St. Cloud State, Kupka broke into professional hockey with South Carolina during the 2023-24 season. He has 78 points (39g, 39a) in 82 games in his ECHL career.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum today against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Ugly Sweater Night.







