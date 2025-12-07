Goaltender Jordan Papirny Returns to Knight Monsters

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goaltender Jordan Papirny returns to the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

Papirny served as the Henderson Silver Knights' backup goaltender on Friday night in Henderson's 5-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors, and on Saturday night in the Silver Knights' 4-0 loss to Bakersfield.

Papirny rejoins the Knight Monsters, where he currently holds a 5-2-0 record in seven starts this season with a 3.53 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

The Knight Monsters hit the road this week as they take on the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday, December 11. Puck drop is at 5:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage beginning on the Knight Monsters broadcast network at 4:55 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters hit the road this week as they take on the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday, December 11. Puck drop is at 5:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage beginning on the Knight Monsters broadcast network at 4:55 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, December 17, to take on the Wichita Thunder at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Country Knight. Puck drop is at 7 pm. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 6:50 pm.







