Goaltender Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson Silver Knights

Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goaltender Jordan Papirny has been recalled to the Henderson Silver Knights.

Papirny currently holds a 5-2-0 record this season in seven appearances with the Knight Monsters, where he also added a 3.53 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Papirny served as Henderson's backup goaltender on November 29 during the Silver Knights' 7-4 loss to the Bakersfield Condors. Justis Gyori will serve as the backup goaltender for tonight's game against the Rapid City Rush.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, December 5, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7 pm. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







