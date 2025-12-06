Goaltender Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson Silver Knights
Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goaltender Jordan Papirny has been recalled to the Henderson Silver Knights.
Papirny currently holds a 5-2-0 record this season in seven appearances with the Knight Monsters, where he also added a 3.53 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.
Papirny served as Henderson's backup goaltender on November 29 during the Silver Knights' 7-4 loss to the Bakersfield Condors. Justis Gyori will serve as the backup goaltender for tonight's game against the Rapid City Rush.
The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, December 5, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7 pm. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
ECHL Stories from December 5, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - December 5 - ECHL
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Charlotte to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen Add Former NHL Defenseman Steve Oleksy Ahead of this Weekend's Games with Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans in the Community - Allen Americans
- Goure and Gagnon Reassigned to Greensboro from Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Mariners Sign Deelstra, Receive Element from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Rush Game Notes: December 5, 2025 - Rush at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Romain Rodzinski Returns to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: December 5, 2025 - Utah at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Open Series against Norfolk Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Friday Night Lights on Ice - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson Silver Knights
- Tahoe Knight Monsters Announce Schedule Change
- Knight Monsters Win Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss to Rapid City
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: December 1, 2025
- Knight Monsters Rattle off Five Unanswered Goals for Sweep vs Tulsa