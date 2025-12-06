ECHL Transactions - December 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 5, 2025:

Adirondack:

Add Connor Hutchison, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Dylan Wendt, F Recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

Add Malik Johnson, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Chase Maxwell, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Marco Costantini, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Bloomington:

Add Ayden MacDonald, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jonny Evans, F Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Thomas Scarfone, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Jake Johnson, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Andrew Noel, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ken Appleby, G Placed on Reserve

Add Sam Stevens, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Remy Parker, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Connor Doherty, D Activated from Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Noah Delmas, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete C.J. Walker, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add David Gagnon, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Wade Murphy, F Placed on Reserve

Add Deni Goure, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Nick Portz, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kaleb Pearson, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Joyce, F Placed on Reserve

Add Kevin Lombardi, F Assigned by Rockford

Delete Tyler Kobryn, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Brett Moravec, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Holden Wale, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Nick Grima, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Iowa:

Delete Stevie Leskovar, D Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Jacksonville:

Add Steve Oleksy, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Tyler Coffey, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Kalamazoo:

Delete David Keefer, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve

Add Zach Okabe, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack Jaunich, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Robby Drazner, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Maine:

Add Owen Gallatin, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Maxim Andreev, F Placed on Reserve

Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Shawn Element, F Returned From Loan by Providence

Norfolk:

Add David Drake, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Fedorek, D Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Miles Gendron, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Artem Kulakov, D Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Add Ryan Sullivan, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Noah Carroll, D Placed on Reserve

Add Cole Krygier, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Josh Davies, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Tristan Amonte, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Kirill Gerasimyuk, G Assigned from Charlotte by Florida Panthers

Delete Evan Cormier, G Recalled by Charlotte

Add Robert Mastrosimone, F Activated from IR 3 Day

South Carolina:

Add Nick Leivermann, D Assigned by Hershey

Delete Scott Docherty, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Tahoe:

Add Justin Sand, G Added as EBUG (AM)

Delete Justin Sand, G Released as EBUG (PM)

Add Justis Gyori, G Added as EBUG

Delete Jordan Papirny, G Recalled by Henderson

Delete Kevin Wall, F Loaned to Springfield

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Emmett Serensits, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Joe Dunlap, F Assigned by Laval

Add Ryan O'Rourke, D Assigned by Laval

Delete Anthony Beauregard, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Vincent Duplessis, G Transferred to IR 14 Day

Tulsa:

Add Jaxsen Wiebe, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Tyler Poulsen, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Dakota Seaman, F Placed on Reserve







