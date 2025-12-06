ECHL Transactions - December 5
Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 5, 2025:
Adirondack:
Add Connor Hutchison, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Dylan Wendt, F Recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Allen:
Add Malik Johnson, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Chase Maxwell, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Marco Costantini, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Bloomington:
Add Ayden MacDonald, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jonny Evans, F Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Thomas Scarfone, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Jake Johnson, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Andrew Noel, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ken Appleby, G Placed on Reserve
Add Sam Stevens, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Remy Parker, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Connor Doherty, D Activated from Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Noah Delmas, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete C.J. Walker, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add David Gagnon, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Wade Murphy, F Placed on Reserve
Add Deni Goure, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Nick Portz, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kaleb Pearson, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Joyce, F Placed on Reserve
Add Kevin Lombardi, F Assigned by Rockford
Delete Tyler Kobryn, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Brett Moravec, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Holden Wale, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Nick Grima, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Iowa:
Delete Stevie Leskovar, D Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Jacksonville:
Add Steve Oleksy, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Tyler Coffey, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Kalamazoo:
Delete David Keefer, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve
Add Zach Okabe, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack Jaunich, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Robby Drazner, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Maine:
Add Owen Gallatin, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Maxim Andreev, F Placed on Reserve
Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Shawn Element, F Returned From Loan by Providence
Norfolk:
Add David Drake, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Fedorek, D Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Miles Gendron, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Artem Kulakov, D Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Add Ryan Sullivan, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Noah Carroll, D Placed on Reserve
Add Cole Krygier, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Josh Davies, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Tristan Amonte, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Kirill Gerasimyuk, G Assigned from Charlotte by Florida Panthers
Delete Evan Cormier, G Recalled by Charlotte
Add Robert Mastrosimone, F Activated from IR 3 Day
South Carolina:
Add Nick Leivermann, D Assigned by Hershey
Delete Scott Docherty, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Tahoe:
Add Justin Sand, G Added as EBUG (AM)
Delete Justin Sand, G Released as EBUG (PM)
Add Justis Gyori, G Added as EBUG
Delete Jordan Papirny, G Recalled by Henderson
Delete Kevin Wall, F Loaned to Springfield
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Emmett Serensits, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Joe Dunlap, F Assigned by Laval
Add Ryan O'Rourke, D Assigned by Laval
Delete Anthony Beauregard, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Vincent Duplessis, G Transferred to IR 14 Day
Tulsa:
Add Jaxsen Wiebe, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Tyler Poulsen, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Dakota Seaman, F Placed on Reserve
