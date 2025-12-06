Mike Mckee Plays 500th Game with Tulsa in One-Goal Loss to Thunder on Teddy Bear Toss Night

Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 5-4 to the Wichita Thunder on Friday night at the BOK Center as the Oilers celebrated Mike McKee's 500th game as an Oiler.

Adam McMaster placed Tulsa up 1-0 and ended the Oilers' Teddy Bear Toss drought, sending the bears over the glass with his eighth goal of the season - a surgical breakaway finish 6:44 into the action. Spencer Blackwell leveled the 1-1 game 2:26 later, slamming a rebound that followed a solid Noah Giesbrecht halt. Peter Bates nabbed his sixth of the season with 5:01 remaining in the first period, placing the puck through Giesbrecht's five hole on the breakaway and placing the Thunder up 2-1. Former Oiler Kyle Crnkovic gave Wichita its first multi-goal lead on the night upon finishing a bang-bang play in the final minute of the frame.

Crnkovic followed up with a second on the night, snapping a breakaway finish into the bottom of the net 7:17 into the second frame for a 4-1 Thunder lead. Konnor Smith cut the Thunder lead in half with his second goal in as many weeks, hoisting a net-mouth backhander above Matt Davis and into the top of the net with 3:34 remaining in the period.

Drew Elliott brought the action within one 8:38 into the period, driving the net from the right circle before flipping a one-handed backhander past Davis in a 4-3 game. Donavon Houle set the Thunder up by a pair 5-3 just 2:20 afterward with his team co-leading sixth of the campaign. Mike McKee sewed the game back to 5-4, clapping a rebound created by Coulson Pitre into the back of the net to open his scoring account on his ninth season in his 500th appearance with Tulsa. Pitre's assist on Tulsa's final goal was his third of the night and his eighth over the last four games.

The Oilers look to build on a strong second half Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:05 p.m. in a rematch at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

--

ECHL Stories from December 5, 2025

