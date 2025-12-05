Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Charlotte to Savannah

Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that the Florida Panthers have reassigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk to Savannah from the Charlotte Checkers.

Gerasimyuk, 22, was selected by Florida in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The St. Petersburg, Russia native is in his first season in North America and has posted a 1-0-1 record with a 1.42 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage with Savannah.

The rookie netminder has also appeared in five games for the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, recording a 1-2-1 record with a 2.44 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.

The Ghost Pirates return home tonight to face the South Carolina Stingrays for First Responders Night presented by VyStar Credit Union and Chatham EMS. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.