Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Charlotte to Savannah
Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that the Florida Panthers have reassigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk to Savannah from the Charlotte Checkers.
Gerasimyuk, 22, was selected by Florida in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The St. Petersburg, Russia native is in his first season in North America and has posted a 1-0-1 record with a 1.42 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage with Savannah.
The rookie netminder has also appeared in five games for the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, recording a 1-2-1 record with a 2.44 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.
The Ghost Pirates return home tonight to face the South Carolina Stingrays for First Responders Night presented by VyStar Credit Union and Chatham EMS. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from December 5, 2025
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Charlotte to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen Add Former NHL Defenseman Steve Oleksy Ahead of this Weekend's Games with Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans in the Community - Allen Americans
- Goure and Gagnon Reassigned to Greensboro from Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Mariners Sign Deelstra, Receive Element from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Rush Game Notes: December 5, 2025 - Rush at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Romain Rodzinski Returns to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: December 5, 2025 - Utah at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Open Series against Norfolk Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Friday Night Lights on Ice - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Savannah Ghost Pirates Stories
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Charlotte to Savannah
- Orlando Hangs on to Defeat Savannah
- Savannah Drops Third Straight
- Savannah Drops Weekend Opener
- Tahoe Hangs on to Defeat Savannah