Stingrays Fall in Overtime to Ghost Pirates, 4-3

Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, G.A. - The South Carolina Stingrays rallied in the 3rd period to force overtime, but could not find a game-winning goal in the extra frame as the Savannah Ghost Pirates took the full two points with a 4-3 win over the Stingrays on Friday evening at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

In the final game of a three-game road trip, South Carolina (12-7-1-0) quieted the Savannah (7-6-2-1) crowd early. John Fusco let a shot go from the point that just went wide of the net, but caromed hard off the end boards right to Josh Wilkins at the near post who punched home the opener just 3:24 into regulation. Stingrays netminder, Seth Eisele, stopped all ten shots he saw in the 1st period, sending South Carolina to the 1st intermission leading, 1-0.

In the middle frame, the Ghost Pirates found an answer. With just under nine minutes left in the 2nd period, Cole Krygier tied the game sneaking a snap shot past Eisele. That was the only goal Eisele allowed in the period, as he saved 11 shots on 12 attempts, keeping the game tied at one heading to the final 20 minutes.

Early in the 3rd period, Savannah struck twice within the first five minutes, taking a 3-1 lead, but the Stingrays showed no quit. With just under five-and-a-half minutes remaining in regulation, Fusco delivered a feed to the back post where Zac Funk tapped home his second goal in as many games, cutting the deficit to one, 3-2. With the momentum following the goal, the Stingrays went to the power play with 3:09 left in the 3rd, where Connor Moore blasted home a one-timer, tying the game at three, with 2:02 left, forcing overtime.

In overtime, Savannah generated multiple opportunities early before Robert Mastrosimone scored the game-winning goal 2:32 in to take the two points on the evening for the Ghost Pirates, defeating South Carolina, 4-3.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Crews Chevrolet.







