Another Series Win for the Americans

Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans' Colby McAuley battles Utah Grizzlies' Christophe Fillion and Dylan Wells

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night 6-3 taking the first two games of their three-game series.

The Americans never trailed in this one grabbing the early first period lead on the third of the season from Colby McAuley with Colton Hargrove and Danny Katic providing the assists. Utah tied the game scoring late in the opening frame on the second of the season from Colby Enns. Allen outshot Utah 10-9 after twenty minutes of action.

The Americans won the second period scoring three times. Thomas Caron (3), Troy Murray (1), and Brayden Watts provided the offense. For Murray, i t was his first ECHL goal. For Brayden Watts, his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Despite being outshot 18-14 in the middle frame, the Americans had a 4-1 lead after two periods.

Utah climbed back into the game in the final stanza as a power play goal and even strength goal cut the Allen lead to 4-3 with over 11 minutes to go, but the Americans weren't done scoring either. Spencer Asuchak deflected home a Braidan Simmons-Fischer shot for a 5-3 Americans lead. Then with the goalie pulled, Quinn Warmuth sent one the length of the ice for an empty-net goal. His first of the season from David Tendeck, as the Americans beat Utah for the second time in two days giving the Americans another series win over the Grizzlies.

Three Stars of the Game:

1 Brayden Watts - Allen

2. Troy Murray - Allen

3. Griffin Ness - Utah

They Said it:

Steve Martinson: "It was nice to score six goals. I'd like to see us do it again with not so many shots against us. It was good to get three lines going. Troy Murray got his first ECHL goal. Quinn Warmuth scored his first goal of the season. Simmons-Fischer with the nice shot on the deflection. I thought our weakness tonight was battles for pucks."

David Tendeck: I'm so happy to be here. Everyone has been so nice. Tonight was a big win for our team taking another series from Utah. Now we go out again tomorrow night and make it three in a row."

Troy Murray on his first goal: "It was great to see that puck go in the net. I was thinking to myself don't miss it. It just felt so good to see it go in. We need to come back tomorrow night and keep the pressure on them and the rest will follow."

