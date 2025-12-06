Dzhaniyev and Ness Each Score Two Points in Utah's 6-3 Road Loss

Allen, Texas - Griffin Ness had 1 goal and 1 assist and Danny Dzhaniyev had 2 assists for the Utah Grizzlies in a 6-3 loss to the Allen Americans on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Allen's Colby McAuley scored his third goal of the season 4:20 in. Utah tied it up later in the first period as Colby Enns scored his second of the season from the right wing 16:29 in. Enns now has a goal in 2 of his last 3 games.

The Americans scored three goals in a 3 minute 18 second stretch late in the second period to take a 4-1 lead. Thomas Caron (13:47), Troy Murray (15:48) and Brayden Watts (17:05) each scored for Allen.

Griffin Ness scored a power play goal from a sharp angle 6:30 into the third period. 121 seconds later Christophe Fillion redirected an Aiden Hansen-Bukata shot to make it a 4-3 game. Hansen-Bukata leads Utah defenseman with 10 assists this season. Spencer Asuchak scored an insurance goal for Allen 13:17 in. Quinn Warmuth completed the scoring as he gave the Americans a 6-3 lead with an empty net goal 17:30 in. Utah outshot Allen 24 to 9 in the third period.

Utah's Jack Ricketts had 1 assist to extend his point streak to 6 straight games. Neil Shea had 6 shots on goal for Utah. Shea has 26 shots in 5 games vs Allen this season. Danny Dzhaniyev now leads Utah with 11 assists and 4 multiple point games this year.

Utah outshot Allen 51 to 33. Allen goaltender David Tendeck stopped 48 of 51 in the win. Utah's Dylan Wells saved 27 of 32.

The sixth straight game between the clubs will be on Saturday night at 6:10 pm mountain time. Utah faces the Atlanta Gladiators at Maverik Center for a three-game series on December 10, 12-13. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brayden Watts (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 3 shots.

2. Troy Murray (Allen) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.

3. Griffin Ness (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, -3, 3 shots.







