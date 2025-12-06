Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against Indy

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Indy Fuel, 7-2, on Friday night at Fishers Event Center. Five unanswered goals for the Fuel highlighted the loss for Cincinnati against their divisional opponent.

Cincinnati drew first blood, scoring 1:08 into the game off a turnover and tally from forward Sam Stevens. Stevens notched his second goal of the season, recording an unassisted goal to open the scoring.

Indy stormed back with two of their own. Brett Moravec and Harrison Israels notched goals for the Fuel to give Indy their first lead of the game.

The Cyclones would tie the game 35 seconds later. Ryan Kirwan would score his 10th goal of the season off feeds from Andrew Noel and Aaron Bohlinger. With his goal, Kirwan becomes the first Cyclone to record 10+ goals this season. Additionally, the goal marked Bohlinger's first assist of the season.

The second period would see the Fuel notch two more. Kevin Lombardi and Harrison Israels recorded goals to give the Fuel a two-goal lead heading into the final frame. In the third, Indy would score three more goals to hand Cincinnati a loss in their December opener.

Cincinnati falls to 10-8-1-0 this season. The Cyclones are now 1-2-0-0 against the Fuel this season with four more meetings scheduled this season.

Cincinnati returns to Fishers Event Center looking for revenge tomorrow night for a rematch against the Indy Fuel. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

