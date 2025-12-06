Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against Indy
Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Indy Fuel, 7-2, on Friday night at Fishers Event Center. Five unanswered goals for the Fuel highlighted the loss for Cincinnati against their divisional opponent.
Cincinnati drew first blood, scoring 1:08 into the game off a turnover and tally from forward Sam Stevens. Stevens notched his second goal of the season, recording an unassisted goal to open the scoring.
Indy stormed back with two of their own. Brett Moravec and Harrison Israels notched goals for the Fuel to give Indy their first lead of the game.
The Cyclones would tie the game 35 seconds later. Ryan Kirwan would score his 10th goal of the season off feeds from Andrew Noel and Aaron Bohlinger. With his goal, Kirwan becomes the first Cyclone to record 10+ goals this season. Additionally, the goal marked Bohlinger's first assist of the season.
The second period would see the Fuel notch two more. Kevin Lombardi and Harrison Israels recorded goals to give the Fuel a two-goal lead heading into the final frame. In the third, Indy would score three more goals to hand Cincinnati a loss in their December opener.
Cincinnati falls to 10-8-1-0 this season. The Cyclones are now 1-2-0-0 against the Fuel this season with four more meetings scheduled this season.
Cincinnati returns to Fishers Event Center looking for revenge tomorrow night for a rematch against the Indy Fuel. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from December 5, 2025
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, December 6th - Game 21/72 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Win Big Over Cyclones On Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Worcester Takes Opener in Reading 2-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Golder Scores Lone Goal, Royals Late Push Falls Short to Railers, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Fall in Overtime to Ghost Pirates, 4-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Savannah Beats South Carolina in Overtime - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Nailers Glide Past Gargoyles, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Salhany Records Three Points in Adirondack's 5-1 Win over Maine - Adirondack Thunder
- DiPaolo's Goal Not Enough as Mariners Fall to Thunder - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 5 - ECHL
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Charlotte to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen Add Former NHL Defenseman Steve Oleksy Ahead of this Weekend's Games with Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans in the Community - Allen Americans
- Goure and Gagnon Reassigned to Greensboro from Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Mariners Sign Deelstra, Receive Element from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Rush Game Notes: December 5, 2025 - Rush at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Romain Rodzinski Returns to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: December 5, 2025 - Utah at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Open Series against Norfolk Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Friday Night Lights on Ice - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against Indy
- Forward Ryan Kirwan Awarded ECHL Rookie of the Month Honors for November
- Cyclones Defeat Nailers 2-1, Record Fifth Overtime Victory of the Season
- Cyclones Fall to Nailers on Saturday Night
- 'Clones Outlast K-Wings, Win 3-2 in Overtime