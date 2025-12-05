Blades Open Series against Norfolk Admirals

Published on December 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades defenseman Kade Landry

Norfolk, VA - After navigating a four-game week, the Florida Everblades hit the road for their first matchup of the season against the Norfolk Admirals, opening a three-game series at the Norfolk Scope at 7:05 p.m.

After winning five of their last six games, the Everblades enter the matchup atop the South Division, holding a two-point lead over the South Carolina Stingrays. Meanwhile, the Admirals sit at the bottom of the North Division with 12 points and are currently riding a four-game losing streak.

In their previous outing, defensemen Sean Allen and Zach Berzolla each posted a +4 on the night, leading the backend. Up front, Tarun Fizer, Logan Will and Oliver Cooper all recorded two points, while Allen added three assists to the scoresheet.

Florida's leading offensive threats remain Reid Duke, who tops the team with 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists), followed closely by Anthony Romano who trails by one fewer assist. On the blue line, Gianfranco Cassaro and Allen are tied with eight points each.

For Norfolk, forward Jaydon Dureau leads the Admirals with 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists), while defenseman Ben Zloty anchors their defensemen with 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists).

The Blades enter the series with an 18% power play, converting 11 times on 62 opportunities and an 87% penalty kill that ranks eighth in the league after shutting down 54 of 62 opposing chances.

Meanwhile, the Admirals hold a 13% power play, scoring six goals on 47 opportunities and a 79% penalty kill, stopping 42 of 53, placing them 21st in the ECHL.

The last meeting between the two teams came in March of the 2024-25 season, when the Blades dropped two of the three-game series.

