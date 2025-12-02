Hudson Elynuik Named ECHL Player of the Week

Published on December 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Hudson Elynuik

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Hudson Elynuik(Florida Everblades)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Hudson Elynuik of the Florida Everblades is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 24-30.

Elynuik scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in four games last week.The 28-year-old scored a pair of goals in a 4-0 win at Orlando on Monday, dished out an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss at Jacksonville on Wednesday, recorded three points (2g-1a) in a 6-3 victory over Savannah on Friday and had a goal in a 5-2 win against the Ghost Pirates on Saturday.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Elynuik has skated in five games for Florida this season after beginning the season in Slovakia with Liptovsky Mikulas HK, where he had three points (2g-1a) in five games. Elyniuk has totaled 38 points (15g-23a) in 40 career ECHL games with Florida, Rapid City and Newfoundland while adding 71 points (25g-46a) in 210 career American Hockey League games with Toronto, Tucson and Chicago. Prior to turning pro, Elyniuk tallied 223 points (84g-139a) in 280 career games with Kootenay and Spokane of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Hudson Elynuik, a case of pucks will be donated to a Florida youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.