TRANSACTIONS: Admirals Aquire Goaltender Jaxon Castor
Published on December 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today they have acquired goaltender Jaxon Castor from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations.
Castor, 28, comes to Norfolk after two full seasons of ECHL hockey between the Florida Everblades and Wheeling Nailers. Last season, Castor went 6-7-1 in 14 games played with a 3.65 GAA and .872 Save%. The Phoenix, Arizona native spent three seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL before beginning his collegiate career at St. Cloud State University in 2018-19 with the ACHA II team before quickly being promoted to the NCAA team. In his final season with the Huskies, Castor appeared in 23 games and finished with a 14-8-1 record on the season.
Castor will wear #33 for the Admirals.
The Admirals continue their six-game homestand this weekend with a full weekend slate against the Florida Everblades. The series begins on Friday December 5th at Norfolk Scope at 7:05pm, then Saturday night at 7:05pm is our Teddy Bear Toss game, and finally Sunday Family Funday at 3:05pm to conclude the weekend with a post-game meet and greet on Scope ice with the Admirals players.
