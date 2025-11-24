Admirals Drop Sunday Afternoon Contest in Maine

Published on November 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals goaltender Logan Stein sprawls to keep the puck out of the net

Portland, ME - Closing out a four-game road trip, the Norfolk Admirals wrapped up their weekend in Portland, Maine, facing off against the Maine Mariners in a Sunday afternoon matinee. Despite a strong effort, Norfolk fell 5-1, with Marko Reifenberger scoring the team's lone goal.

Logan Stein, recently acquired from Atlanta, made his Admirals debut between the pipes and finished his first start with 22 saves on 27 shots, showing poise in net while adjusting to his new team.

The Admirals fell behind early as the Mariners capitalized with a pair of goals in the opening ten minutes. Owen Gallatin struck first, slipping a shot over Stein's shoulder to make it 1-0 just five minutes in. Shortly after, Lynden McCallum converted on a two-on-one created off an Admirals turnover, sending a top-shelf finish past Stein for a 2-0 advantage.

Despite a sluggish start, Norfolk settled into their game as the period wore on, generating steadier pressure and cleaner zone entries. Their push in the latter half of the frame created momentum, but the score remained 2-0 after twenty minutes, with shots narrowly favoring Maine at 13-12.

For the second time in as many days, Reifenberger made his way onto the scoresheet, scoring his third goal of the season and his second in consecutive games. Nine minutes into the middle frame, Reifenberger powered his way to the net, cut through traffic, and lifted a smooth backhand over the left pad of Mariners goaltender Luke Cavallin, trimming the deficit to 2-1 and injecting life back into the Admirals' bench.

However, the momentum didn't last long. Maine responded with two goals late in the period to reclaim control. With five minutes remaining, Jacob Hudson snapped a shot from the left-wing circle that beat Stein on the blocker side to extend the Mariners' lead to 3-1. Then, during 4-on-4 play in the final minute, Tristan Thompson uncorked a shot from the right-wing circle that sailed over Stein's shoulder, pushing the score to 4-1 heading into the intermission.

The Mariners added to their lead early in the third, as Brooklyn Kalmikov buried a chance just three minutes into the final frame to make it a 5-1 game. Despite Norfolk outshooting Maine for much of the afternoon and generating quality looks, the Admirals couldn't break through again as Luke Cavallin stood tall in the Mariners' crease. His steady play kept the margin at four, sealing a 5-1 final in Portland.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. MNE - L. Cavallin (40 saves off 41 shots faced)

2. MNE - J. Hudson (1 goal, 1 assist, +3)

3. MNE - O. Gallatin (1 goal, +1)

Next Up

The Admirals return home for two games this weekend with these same Mariners as they'll host Black Friday Blowout on Friday night inside Norfolk Scope. Fans can take advantage of some of our biggest ticket deals of the entire season. A perfect fit for early holiday shopping or a post-Thanksgiving night out, before turning the page to Saturday's Faith and Family Night, with both games set for 7:05 p.m. puck drops.

