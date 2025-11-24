Gladiators Fall 3-2 to Stingrays in Tight Home Battle, Look Ahead to Midweek Rematch

Published on November 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators battle the South Carolina Stingrays

Duluth, GA - A determined effort and late push weren't enough for the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon, as they fell 3-2 to the visiting South Carolina Stingrays at Gas South Arena.

In a game marked by momentum swings, highlight-reel saves, and a disciplined defensive tone, the Gladiators fought until the final horn but came up just short against a resilient division rival.

The Gladiators opened the afternoon with energy, striking first just 3:50 into the contest when Anthony Firriolo buried a shot off a setup from Louis Boudon and Isak Walther. Atlanta controlled the early pace, peppering shots and forcing the Stingrays back on their heels.

Goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter added to the strong start with several poised saves to maintain the early lead. But South Carolina responded quickly, flipping the period with back-to-back goals. Ludwig Persson tied the game at 7:42 before Kaden Bohlsen gave the Rays a 2-1 lead less than three minutes later. Despite a late-period power play for the Gladiators, the Stingrays' penalty kill held firm, and Semptimphelter's sharp goaltending kept Atlanta within striking distance heading into the intermission.

The second period unfolded as a defensive grind. South Carolina pushed aggressively to open the frame, while Stingrays goaltender Seth Eisele turned aside every Gladiators chance that came his way. Penalties on both sides slowed the rhythm, but neither team could convert on the man advantage in what became a low-scoring, tactical middle frame. After forty minutes, the Gladiators still trailed 2-1.

Atlanta opened the third period with renewed urgency, and it paid off early. At 3:41, Ryan Nolan finished a clean passing sequence from Ethan Scardina and Brendan Less, tying the game and bringing the home crowd to its feet. The momentum appeared to be shifting-but it wouldn't last long. Just moments after killing off a penalty kill, the Gladiators saw the Stingrays regain the lead on a quick strike from Simon Pinard at 7:43. Atlanta pushed back, generated pressure, and earned a power play late in the period, but South Carolina's penalty kill once again shut the door. Despite outshooting the Stingrays down the stretch, the Gladiators were unable to find the equalizer. South Carolina would hold on for the 3-2 victory, handing the Gladiators a frustrating but hard-fought loss on home ice.

The good news? There won't be a long wait for redemption. The Stingrays return to Gas South Arena on Wednesday night for the first College Night of the season, a chance for the Gladiators to respond, regroup, and seek revenge in the fourth meeting between the two this year.

