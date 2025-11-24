Cyclones Drop Road Contest to Heartlanders
Published on November 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CORALVILLE, Iowa - The Cincinnati Cyclones dropped a road contest to the Iowa Heartlanders by a final score of 6-3 on Sunday afternoon. Six unanswered goals from Iowa led to the road loss for Cincinnati.
Cincinnati scored 3:44 in the first period, with Luke Grainger scoring his fifth of the season to make it 1-0. Nick Rheaume and Zack Trott recorded the assists on the tally, with Trott recording assists in four of his last five games.
The Cyclones made it 2-0 after Lincoln Griffin scored on a backdoor feed from Ryan McCleary. Getting a secondary assist was goaltender Ken Appleby, recording his first assist of the season.
Ben King scored his sixth of the season to make it 3-0. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine recorded an assist on King's sixth goal of the year to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead heading into the second. With his goal, King has points in nine of his last 11 games.
Jack O'Brien would score twice in the second period to make it a one-goal game heading into the third period. His first came on the power play.
Iowa had four different goal scorers record goals in the final frame to finish the comeback. Six unanswered goals from the Heartlanders ended Cincinnati's win streak at four games.
The Cyclones will have another four-game schedule this upcoming week. Cincinnati will start the busy week with a Thanksgiving Eve showdown against the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday, Nov. 26. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from November 23, 2025
- Davis Stops 54 in Sunday Matinee Win at Fort Wayne - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Fall 3-2 to Stingrays in Tight Home Battle, Look Ahead to Midweek Rematch - Atlanta Gladiators
- Komets Fall to Wichita 2-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Heartlanders Score Six Unanswered to Mount Comeback Win, 6-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Drop Road Contest to Heartlanders - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Railers Close Home Stand with Fifth Win in Six Games - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Snap Skid, Skate by Gladiators, 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cavallin Stops 40 as Mariners Snap Skid - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Drop Sunday Afternoon Contest in Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - November 23 - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Drop Road Contest to Heartlanders
- 'Clones Defeat Heartlanders 2-1, Win Fourth Straight Game
- Grainger Nets OT Winner, Cyclones Defeat Walleye 5-4 in Front of 12,687 Fans
- 'Clones Close out Weekend with 4-1 Victory over Kalamazoo
- King Tallies Four Points, Parsons Records Gordie Howe Hat Trick in 5-4 Victory over K-Wings