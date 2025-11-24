Cyclones Drop Road Contest to Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, Iowa - The Cincinnati Cyclones dropped a road contest to the Iowa Heartlanders by a final score of 6-3 on Sunday afternoon. Six unanswered goals from Iowa led to the road loss for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati scored 3:44 in the first period, with Luke Grainger scoring his fifth of the season to make it 1-0. Nick Rheaume and Zack Trott recorded the assists on the tally, with Trott recording assists in four of his last five games.

The Cyclones made it 2-0 after Lincoln Griffin scored on a backdoor feed from Ryan McCleary. Getting a secondary assist was goaltender Ken Appleby, recording his first assist of the season.

Ben King scored his sixth of the season to make it 3-0. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine recorded an assist on King's sixth goal of the year to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead heading into the second. With his goal, King has points in nine of his last 11 games.

Jack O'Brien would score twice in the second period to make it a one-goal game heading into the third period. His first came on the power play.

Iowa had four different goal scorers record goals in the final frame to finish the comeback. Six unanswered goals from the Heartlanders ended Cincinnati's win streak at four games.

The Cyclones will have another four-game schedule this upcoming week. Cincinnati will start the busy week with a Thanksgiving Eve showdown against the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday, Nov. 26. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

