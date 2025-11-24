Heartlanders Score Six Unanswered to Mount Comeback Win, 6-3

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored six unanswered goals to overcome a 3-0 deficit and surge past the Cincinnati Cyclones, 6-3, Sunday at Xtream Arena. William Rousseau stole the show after coming into the game with the Heartlanders down by three; he made 30 straight saves and a penalty-shot save to keep Iowa alive and allow the offense to flourish. Jack O'Brien scored the first two goals of the comeback in the second, then Iowa tallied four in a row in the third.

Iowa scored on their last two shots of the game and on six of their last 17 shots.

Yuki Miura tied the game five minutes into the third, 3-3, with a dangle and pirouetting back-handed finish. Adam Capannelli scored the game winner at 9:09 of the third period to provide Iowa a 4-3 lead on a rebound at the net front.

Mike Koster extended the lead, 5-3, sneaking a shot in from the high slot for his second of the season. Jonny Sorenson sent a shot from center ice for an empty net goal with 32 seconds remaining in the game, putting a bow on the 6-3 victory.

Cincinnati ran the show in the first period, beginning with a goal from Luke Grainger 3:44 into the frame. Lincoln Griffin picked his corner and ripped one past Mercer, putting Cincinnati ahead, 2-0, at 10:25 of the first period. A minute and a half later, Ben King scored his sixth goal of the season from the bottom of the right face-off circle, resulting in a 3-0 deficit for the Heartlanders after 20 minutes.

Ken Appleby made 23 saves on 28 shots in defeat.

