ECHL Transactions - November 23
Published on November 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 23, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Maine:
Ethan Pearson, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Ryley Appelt, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Kalan Lind, F Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Remy Parker, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Andrew Noel, D Placed on Reserve
Add Cole Fraser, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Marko Sikic, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve
Add Zach Jordan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Ian Pierce, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Reece Harsch, D Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Robert Carpenter, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jack LaFontaine, G Activated from Reserve
Delete David Cotton, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Ethan Pearson, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Owen Gallatin, D Activated from Reserve
Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Jace Isley, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Johnny Curran, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Delete Ryan Dickinson, D Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Seth Fyten, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Dean Loukus, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tanner Edwards, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Colin Swoyer, D Returned From Loan by Providence
Delete Jacob Truscott, D Recalled by Grand Rapids
Worcester:
Add Cameron McDonald, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on Reserve
