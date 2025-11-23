ECHL Transactions - November 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 23, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Maine:

Ethan Pearson, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Ryley Appelt, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Kalan Lind, F Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Remy Parker, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Andrew Noel, D Placed on Reserve

Add Cole Fraser, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Marko Sikic, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve

Add Zach Jordan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Ian Pierce, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Reece Harsch, D Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Robert Carpenter, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jack LaFontaine, G Activated from Reserve

Delete David Cotton, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Ethan Pearson, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Owen Gallatin, D Activated from Reserve

Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Jace Isley, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Johnny Curran, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Delete Ryan Dickinson, D Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Seth Fyten, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Dean Loukus, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tanner Edwards, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Colin Swoyer, D Returned From Loan by Providence

Delete Jacob Truscott, D Recalled by Grand Rapids

Worcester:

Add Cameron McDonald, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on Reserve







