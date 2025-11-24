Davis Stops 54 in Sunday Matinee Win at Fort Wayne

Wichita Thunder goaltender Matt Davis vs. the Fort Wayne Komets

FORT WAYNE, IN - Matt Davis made 54 saves, Ryan Finnegan scored twice in the second period and Wichita held off a furious rally on Sunday afternoon, knocking off Fort Wayne, 2-1, at Memorial Coliseum.

With the win, the Thunder claimed back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Finnegan scored his first of the contest early in the second. Kyle Crnkovic threaded a pass towards the crease from the right faceoff circle. Finnegan redirected the puck out of midair past Nathaniel Day. The officials huddled up and looked at the video review for a possible high stick. The goal stood and Wichita went up 1-0.

He scored his second of the frame with eight seconds left on the clock. Finnegan absorbed a big hit on the entry but stayed with the play. He fired a seam pass to Crnkovic near the left faceoff dot. Crnkovic's shot found its way near the blue paint and Finnegan put home a backhand to make it 2-0.

In the third, Alex Aleardi cut the lead in half at 10:43. As the Komets were entering the zone off the rush, he fired a shot from the top of the left circle that got past Davis.

Fort Wayne outshot the Thunder, 19-4, in the final frame and pulled Day with two minutes to go in the contest. Davis made some key saves and the Thunder held on for the win.

Wichita allowed 55 shots, which is a season-high for shots against in a game this year. The Thunder were held to 20 shots for the second time in the last three days, which ties a season-low in shots on net in a game.

Davis snapped a personal six-game losing skid, lowering his goals against to 2.46 and save percentage to .932. Finnegan recorded his first multi-goal game of the season. Crnkovic potted two helpers for the second time this year. Noah Beck tacked on an assist, giving him points in five of his last six outings. Jack Bar has assists in back-to-back games.

Wichita finished the weekend killing off all nine power plays for its opponent. The Thunder were 0-for-2 on the man advantage while the Komets went 0-for-3.

The Thunder closes their six-game road trip on Friday, November 28 with a trip to Independence to face Kansas City.

