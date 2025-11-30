Offense Awakens in 5-1 Win Over Mavericks on Star Wars Night

Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder on game night

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder on game night(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita scored five-unanswered goals on Saturday night, racing away with a 5-1 win against Kansas City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Four players recorded a goal and an assist. Roddy Ross earned his fourth win of the year, stopping 24 shots.

The Mavericks opened the scoring seven minutes into the game. Luke LaMaster skated off the left wall and beat Ross to the short side for his second of the year to make it 1-0.

Wichita answered four minutes later with a power play tally from Kyle Jeffers. The Thunder had good puck movement around the parameter. Noah Beck fired a shot from the left wall that found its way into the slot. Jeffers pounced on the rebound and recorded his second of the campaign.

In the second, the Thunder put the game away with three goals in the frame. Just one minute in, Jay Dickman connected on his second of the year to make it 2-1. Peter Bates made a nice play behind the goal line and bounced a pass into the slot. Dickman knocked it out of mid-air and beat Jack LaFontaine.

At 16:44, Bates increased the lead to 3-1 with his fourth of the year. Beck made a great move at the top of the circles to move away from a defender. He dished it over to Bates, who one-timed it past LaFontaine.

With 53 seconds left in the frame, Donavan Houle made it 4-1. He jumped on a rebound near the crease and beat LaFontaine from in-close for his fifth of the year.

Spencer Blackwell added his third of the year in the final period to close the scoring. John Gormley fired a sharp angle shot from the right circle. LaFontaine lost sight of the puck and Blackwell jammed home the rebound and made it 5-1.

Wichita handed Kansas City its first road loss to go along with LaFontaine's first blemish of the season.

Bates, Blackwell, Jeffers and Houle each collected a goal and an assist. Beck had two helpers. Gormley collected his first ECHL point.

Wichita snapped a 0-for-14 skid on the power play, connecting twice on five opportunities. Kansas City was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder heads on the road on Friday, December 5 to face Tulsa at the BOK Center. Opening faceoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets for all games are on sale now. Wichita returns home on Saturday, December 6 to host Tulsa for Oz Night. Help us honor the Wizard of Oz and get a chance to win a trip to see Wicked on Broadway. Buy tickets HERE.

Season tickets are still on sale for the 2025-26 season. Lock in your seats and catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE now to learn how you can get your seats reserved and start paying now.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.