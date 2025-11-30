Thunder Fall to Railers 5-2

GLENS FALLS - Jeremy Hanzel and Justin Taylor scored for the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Worcester Railers, 5-2, in front of a sellout crowd of 5,019 at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Cole Donhauser opened the scoring for Worcester at 5:28 of the first period as he deflected in a pass to the right circle from Michael Suda. The goal was Donhauser's fourth of the year with assists from Suda and Matt DeMelis for a 1-0 lead over the Thunder.

Just over four minutes later, Adirondack responded to tie the game off an offensive zone faceoff. Grant Loven won the draw to Brannon McManus, and he dropped the puck back to Jeremy Hanzel. After receiving the pass, Hanzel sent a wrister through a screen that beat goaltender Tristan Lennox to even the score, 1-1. The goal was Hanzel's first of the year and came at 9:58 of the first period.

Worcester took the lead back with 3:17 left in the first period as Anthony Repaci blasted a one timer over the shoulder of goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for his fourth of the year and a 2-1 lead. Repaci's go-ahead goal was assisted by Ryan Miotto and Michael Suda and the Thunder trailed by one after 20 minutes.

To start the second period, Parker Gahagen replaced Tristan Lennox in net. Early in the second period, Justin Taylor scooped up a rebound and beat Gahagen to tie the game at two. The goal was Taylor's sixth of the year with assists from Luke Reid and Dylan Wendt at the 1:50 mark to tie the game up 2-2.

Just over one minute later, Worcester re-took the lead as Cole Donhauser blasted a one timer by Jeremy Brodeur from the right circle for a 3-2 lead. The goal was Donhauser's fifth of the year and second of the night with helpers from Gleb Veremyev and Cam McDonald at 3:08 of the second.

The Railers cashed in on a power play late in the second period to take a two-goal lead into the third. After Jeremy Brodeur made the original and a rebound save, Drew Callin got to the second rebound chance and scored his fifth of the year. Anthony Callin and Anthony Repaci were given the assists and the Railers took a 4-2 lead into the final period.

Worcester added an empty-net goal in the third period in the 5-2 win.

