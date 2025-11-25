Jace Isley Returns to Adirondack in Trade with Norfolk

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired forward Jace Isley from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for future considerations.

Isley, 23, returns to Adirondack after playing in 11 games this season with the Norfolk Admirals and recording two assists. Last season, the Grande Prairie, Alberta native had four points (1g, 3a) in nine games with the Thunder on an AHL contract before being traded by the American Hockey League's Utica Comets to the Hershey Bears. Isley was assigned to South Carolina after the trade and played the final 41 games with the Stingrays, tallying 13 points (4g, 9a).

During the 2023-24 season with the Thunder, Isley recorded 23 points (6g, 17a) in 55 games. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound has played in seven games with the Utica Comets and has one goal.

The Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena for four home games at Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Eve, tomorrow, fans can enjoy $4 Labatt Blue Light and the first 1,000 fans (21+) receive a FREE Thunder Labatt Blue Light koozie. On November 28 against Worcester, enjoy $4 Labatt Blue light until the end of the first period. Saturday, November 29 is Military Appreciation Night with a t-shirt giveaway, postgame jersey auction, and $4 Michelob Ultra. Finish the weekend with Sunday Funday on November 30. Puck drops at 3 p.m. and fans can get $5 16oz. Busch Light the entire game and a postgame party with Thunder players in Heritage Hall.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

