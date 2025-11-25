World Junior A Challenge: Several Top Prospects in Trois-Rivières

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The rosters of the four teams that will take part in the World Junior A Challenge, taking place from December 7 to 13 at Colisée Vidéotron, have now been unveiled. Hockey fans in Trois-Rivières will have the opportunity to watch several top prospects eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft, as well as multiple players who have already been drafted into the world's top league.

On the Swedish side, four prospects are projected to be selected in the first round of the next NHL Draft: Malte Gustafsson (defenseman), Theodor Knights (defenseman), Marcus Nordmark (forward), and Elton Hermansson (forward). Prospects such as Axel Elofsson, Alexander Command, Nils Bartholdsson, Oscar Holmertz, and Max Isaksson are also expected to hear their names called at the National Hockey League's selection event at the end of June 2026.

For the Americans, several players have already been drafted by NHL organizations, including goaltender Caleb Heil (Tampa Bay), defenseman Mace'o Philips (Calgary), and forwards Brent Solomon (Detroit), Ashton Schultz (Buffalo), Carter Sanderson (Pittsburgh), and Jacks-on Crowder (Washington). Three other players are also projected to be selected by NHL teams: Landon Hafele (forward), Evan Jardine (forward), and Blaze Zielinski.

For the Canadian teams, a total of seven Quebec-born skaters will compete with either Canada East (six) or Canada West (one): Massimo Tirone (East), Luca Scartozzi (East), Mavrick Brunet (East), Charles Hawthornthwaite (East), Dylan Allie (East), Samuel Fréchette (East), and Esteban Cinq-Mars (West). It marks the first time that so many Quebec players take part in the World Junior A Challenge in the same year.

The four teams will arrive in Trois-Rivières early next week. The two Canadian teams will face off in an exhibition game on December 3 at Colisée Vidéotron. The exhibition schedule will conclude the following Friday, December 5, with a game in Longueuil and another in Montmagny. The tournament will officially begin on December 7, with Canada East facing the United States at 3 p.m., followed by Canada West taking on Sweden at 7 p.m.

