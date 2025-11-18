The Lions Add Muscle up Front

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have signed forward Sean Gulka to a contract.

The rugged forward has played roughly 40 ECHL games since the start of his professional career, tallying 2 goals and 3 assists for a total of 5 points.

In 34 games with the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) last season, he spent 120 minutes in the penalty box.

The 6'3'' skater will bring additional size to the Lions' offense and help create more space for his teammates to operate on the ice.







