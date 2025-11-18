Grainger Nets OT Winner, Cyclones Defeat Walleye 5-4 in Front of 12,687 Fans

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Toledo Walleye, 5-4, in overtime on Tuesday morning at Heritage Bank Center. Lincoln Griffin scored twice, and Luke Grainger recorded the overtime-winning goal to give Cincinnati the victory on Field Trip Day.

Cincinnati opened up the scoring late in the first period. Mere seconds after the end of their first power play, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Zack Trott found Lincoln Griffin in front of the net for a tap-in goal to make it 1-0, Cyclones.

Toledo would close out the period scoring a goal of their own to tie the game heading into the second. Denis Smirnov scored his first of the game on the tying goal.

The Cyclones would open up the second period strong. Two goals in the first 3:34 of the second period made it 3-1. Lincoln Griffin scored his second of the game off a centering feed from Elijah Vilio. With his goal, Griffin now has five points (3g, 2a) in his last two games.

John Jaworski would score his fifth of the season off an assist from Zack Trott to make it 3-1. With his assist, Trott recorded his first multi-point performance as a Cyclone and his second professionally.

Toledo would tie the game up with two goals. Colby Ambrosio scored at the 4:30 mark of the second period, while Nolan Moyle tied the game with a shorthanded goal.

Ryan Kirwan would score his sixth power play goal of the season 24 seconds after the tying goal. His seventh of the year gave Cincinnati the lead heading into the final frame. His six PPG are now the most in the ECHL.

Denis Smirnov scored on the power play for Toledo to tie the game and force overtime. In the extra frame, Ken Appleby stymied the Toledo offense, providing enough until Luke Grainger could finish the game for the Cyclones.

The Cyclones advanced to 3-0 in overtime, and handed Toledo their first OTL of the season in front of 12,687 fans. The crowd is the second largest attended game on a weekday in Cincinnati Cyclones history, and ranks fourth all-time in team history.

The Cyclones will have a few days off before heading to Iowa for a pair of games this weekend against the Heartlanders. Cincinnati will take on Iowa on Friday, Nov. 21 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

