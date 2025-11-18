Jordan Papirny, Jordan Gustafson, Assigned to Tahoe from AHL Henderson

Published on November 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, are excited to announce that goaltender Jordan Papirny will rejoin the Knight Monsters, and forward Jordan Gustafson has been assigned to Tahoe from the Henderson Silver Knights.

Papirny was called up to the Silver Knights last week but did not see any game action for Henderson. Papirny returns to the Knight Monsters where he has already posted a 5-1-0 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in six games with Tahoe this season.

Gustafson, a native of Ardrossan, Alberta, also joins the Knight Monsters after being reassigned by Henderson and will be making his professional hockey debut with Tahoe.

The Vegas Golden Knights contracted forward was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Golden Knights, and joins the team after completing his career in the Western Hockey League, where he skated in 162 games for the Seattle Thunderbirds and Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 10:20 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







