South Carolina's Kupka Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Kyler Kupka of the South Carolina Stingrays

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kyler Kupka of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 10-16. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Kupka scored three goals - including a pair of game-winning tallies - and added an assist for four points in two games last week.

The 26-year-old scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against Atlanta on Friday before scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist in a 5-3 victory over Orlando on Saturday.

Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Kupka is tied for fifth in the ECHL with seven goals, while adding four assists for 11 points in 12 games.

A native of Camrose, Alberta, Kupka has recorded 68 points (36g-32a) in 73 career games with South Carolina while adding two assists in 12 AHL games with Calgary.

Prior to turning pro, Kupka tallied 85 points (32g-53a) in 85 career games at St. Cloud State University.

On behalf of Kyler Kupka, a case of pucks will be donated to a South Carolina youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

