Mariners Drop Tuesday Morning Game in Worcester

Published on November 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, suffered their third loss in a row, falling 4-0 to the Worcester Railers on Tuesday morning at DCU Center. It was the Railers' first win against Maine in five tries this season.

Following a scoreless opening period in which Maine held a 10-3 shot edge, the Railers scored three times in the middle frame. Brothers Anthony and Drew Callin each capitalized off Mariners turnovers, scoring goals at:25 and 2:42 of the second, respectively. Worcester built the lead to 3-0 with a power play deflection by Lincoln Hatten at 13:25, and carried the three-goal lead into the third.

The only scoring in the third was Hatten's empty net goal with 1:35 to play. Railers netminder Henrik Tikkanen stopped all 29 Maine shots for his second consecutive shutout. The Mariners have been held to just two goals in the last three games.

The Mariners (7-4-1-1) return to Worcester to play Friday at 7:05 PM before returning to home ice on Sunday for "Throwback Night" presented by Visit Maine against the Norfolk Admirals at 3 PM. The promotion includes "throwback ticket prices" of $10, not including Ticketmaster fees. There will also be a postgame full team autograph session in the Saco & Biddeford Savings Hall of Fame Lounge.

