Florida Everblades Announce Blades Fight Cancer Jersey Auction

Published on November 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Join the Florida Everblades for an exciting virtual auction on the DASH app featuring exclusive game-worn Blades Fight Cancer jerseys this week. Starting Wednesday, November 19, at 10 a.m., fans can bid on these special jerseys, with all net proceeds benefiting the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation. To participate in the auction, visit HERE.

Mark your calendar for Friday, November 21, at 7:30 p.m., as the Everblades sport these specialty jerseys at Hertz Arena while facing off against the South Carolina Stingrays. Secure your tickets for this unique event by visiting HERE.

Fans can access the free DASH auction app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To bid in the auction, interested buyers must create an account. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group's auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

BLANK #2 Sam Stange #3 Sean Allen #4

Kade Landry #5 Jordan Sambrook #6 Logan Lambdin #7

Hunter Sansbury #8 Isaac Nurse #11 BLANK #12

Craig Needham #13 Carson Gicewicz #15 Tarun Fizer #16

Oliver Cooper #17 Ben Brar #18 Zach Berzolla #19

Oliver Chau #20 Kyle Penney #22 Gianfranco Cassaro #23

Anthony Beauchamp #21 Kyle Betts #26 Reid Duke #27

Kyle Neuber #24 Anthony Romano #29 David Tendeck #30

Connor Doherty #28 Cam Johnson #33 Jesse Lansdell #34

Will Cranley #31 Kurtis Henry #44 Jett Jones #71

BLANK #39 Logan Will #62 Hudson Elynuik #91

Quinton Burns #55 Swampee #00 Skunkee #239

Everbabe #25 Everbabe #25 Everbabe #25

The auction will conclude with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 22. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 22. Group 3 jerseys will close at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 23.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. Jerseys are signed based on player availability and will be considered "Game Worn" if worn by the player or "Game Issued" if the chosen player does not play on the night of the game. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the Everblades Pro Shop behind section 104.

There will be special themed activities and photo opportunities on the concourse, celebrating our partnership with the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.

Join us for the Everblades' next home game on Friday, November 28, at 7:30 p.m. against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, for our Black Friday 239 Night!







