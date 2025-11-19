Americans Trade for a Goalie

Published on November 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Goaltender David Tendeck with the Vancouver Giants

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, along with Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson announced today the team has acquired goalie David Tendeck from the Florida Everblades for future considerations.

David Tendeck played in two games this season with the Everblades, and had a record of 1-1, with a 1.02 goals against average, and a 0.965 save percentage.

He was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the 6th Round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft appearing in nine AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners over two seasons.

He has appeared in 93 ECHL games that include stops in Rapid City, Wheeling, Atalanta, Idaho, and Florida.

He will join the Americans this week in time for their three-game series in Idaho which begins on Wednesday night. The 25-year-old netminder is a native of North Vancouver, BC.

