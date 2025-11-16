Americans Fall to the Oilers in Front of a Sell-Out Crowd

Published on November 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans battle the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans, Credit: GriffynK Photos) Allen Americans battle the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans, Credit: GriffynK Photos)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), fell short on Saturday night dropping the final game of three in a row against the Tulsa Oilers by a score of 4-2 at CUTX Event Center in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,275 on Star Wars Night in North Texas.

The Oilers scored the first four goals of the hockey game with one goal in the first period and three more in the middle frame. Drew Elliott had two of the three goals in the middle period, his fourth and fifth goals of the year.

The Americans made a comeback in the final frame. Allen scored on a tic tac toe goal, as Colton Hargrove passed the puck to Andre Anania who slid it across to Danny Katic for his third goal of the year. Brayden Watts continued to be red hot, scoring his fifth goal later in the period. Watts has 10 points in his last six games.

The Americans ran out of time dropping their third game in a row despite a nice effort in the final frame outshooting Tulsa 13-8. The game was chippy from the start as each team had 22 penalty minutes. Brad Morrison led the way with seven total. Braidan Simmons-Fischer, who leads the team with 22 total for the season, had five in the game.

Both teams were shutout on the power play as each unit went 0-for-3. The Oilers won their sixth straight game improving to 4-1 on the road.

The Americans will play the next six games on the road as they start a two-week road trip next Wednesday night in Boise, Idaho.

They Said it:

Colton Hargrove: "We had a couple bad bounces go our way tonight that ended up in our net, but the team didn't quit battling back in the third period."

Three Stars:

1. TUL - D. Elliott

2. TUL - R. Lautenbach

3. ALN - D. Katic

