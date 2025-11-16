Lightning Reassign Roelens to Syracuse; Solar Bears Acquire Szmagaj from Reading

Published on November 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Lightning have reassigned forward Milo Roelens from the Orlando Solar Bears to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey Hockey (AHL). The Solar Bears have also acquired defenseman Ethan Szmagaj (SHMAGG-ee) from the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations. Additionally, the Solar Bears have released defensemen Luke Bast and Cody Schiavon.

Roelens, 22, is tied for the team lead with six goals and second on the team with nine points this season. The Roeselare, Belgium native has appeared in 27 games over two season with Orlando, scoring 12 points (7g-5a). The 6-foot-7, 217-pound forward has also skated 36 games over the same span with Syracuse, posting eight points (6g-2a).

Szmagaj, 24, joins the Solar Bears following eight games this season with the Reading Royals, posting two assists, two penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating. The Canton, Michigan joined the pro ranks last season when he signed with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. In four games with Savannah during the 2024-25 campaign, Szmagaj tallied one assist, four penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Szmagaj played four seasons of college hockey at Arizona State University, where he was the captain of the 2024-25 squad. In 130 games, Szmagaj scored 28 points (6g-22a) and 101 penalty minutes.







ECHL Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.