Wichita Comeback Falls Short Saturday Night in Kansas City

Published on November 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder's Lucas Vanroboys versus Kansas City Mavericks' Jake McLaughlin

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita finished a three-game series against Kansas City on Saturday night, losing 3-2 to the Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Thunder fell behind twice by a pair of goals and tried to climb back into the game. Jack LaFontaine stopped 32 shots, winning for the second time in the last four days against Wichita.

Lucas Vanroboys and Kirby Proctor provided the offense. Roddy Ross suffered the loss, stopping 22 shots.

Kansas City got on the board first just 3:29 into the game. Luke Loheit rifled a shot past Ross off a faceoff to make it 1-0.

Bobo Carpenter increased the lead to 2-0 at 18:55. Wichita was trying to complete a change after the puck was dumped into the offensive zone. Carpenter accepted a drop pass in the slot and beat Ross to the glove side for his fourth of the year.

In the second period, Wichita outshot Kansas City, 13-4. Ross made two crucial saves on odd-man chances from the Mavericks.

At 8:15, Proctor cut the lead to one with a shot from the left circle for his second of the season.

Marcus Crawford re-gained a two-goal advantage at 12:06 of the third period. He caught a pass down the slot and beat Ross to the glove side and made it 3-1.

Vanroboys made it 3-2 at 16:07 on the power play. Noah Beck rifled a shot from the high slot and Vanroboys redirected it past LaFontaine for his third of the year.

Wichita pulled Ross for the extra attacker with just under two minutes left. LaFontaine held down the fort for the win.

Vanroboys finished with a goal and an assist, giving him seven points in his last four games. Beck collected an assist, giving him five points over his last three outings. Kyle Crnkovic has assists in back-to-back contests.

Wichita went 1-for-4 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder continues their six-game road trip next Friday night with a meeting against Toledo.

