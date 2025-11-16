'Clones Close out Weekend with 4-1 Victory over Kalamazoo

Published on November 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones closed out a four-game week with a 4-1 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon. The Cyclones saw Lincoln Griffin notch a goal and two assists to give Cincinnati the win at Wings Event Center.

It was a quiet first period for both teams, but a late power play for Kalamazoo saw the Wings net the first goal of the game. Austin Strand scored with 29 seconds to go to give Kalamazoo a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Cincinnati would be outshot 27-11 through two periods. A strong performance from Kyle McClellan bought Cincinnati enough time to get rolling offensively. Sam Stevens scored his first of the season just 4:23 into the middle frame. Lincoln Griffin logged the assist on the tying goal.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine scored 39 seconds into the third period to give the Cyclones their first lead of the game. Off assists from Luke Grainger and Jake Johnson, Fontaine scored his third of the season to make it 2-1.

With his assist, Johnson extends his point streak to three games and has points in seven of his last eight games.

Halfway through the third period, the Cyclones got an insurance goal from Aaron Bohlinger to make it 3-1. Bohlinger's goal marked his first professional goal. Ryan Kirwan and Lincoln Griffin recorded assists on Bohlinger's maiden goal of the season.

Lincoln Griffin scored in the empty to ice the game and give the Cyclones their sixth win of the season. Cole Fraser got his first point of the season with the assist, and goaltender Kyle McClellan got the secondary assist on the play. Cincinnati advances to 3-1-0-0 on the road.

Cincinnati will enjoy a day off before returning to Heritage Bank Center on Tuesday morning for Field Trip Day against the Toledo Walleye. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

