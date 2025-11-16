Icemen Close Homestand with 2-1 Win over Gladiators

Published on November 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Dalton Duhart scored early in the third period and the Jacksonville Icemen held on for a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Gladiators Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

James Hardie and Patrick Bajkov picked up the assists on the winning goal. It was Duhart's second goal of the young season.

Atlanta scored first. Joey Cipollone picked up a loose puck at the Icemen blue line and tapped in his third goal the season on a rebound after Cameron Lowe made the initial save.

The Icemen evened the score in the second stanza on Ryan Pitoscia's tally. He stole the puck inside the Atlanta blue line and beat goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter on his right side. Tyler Coffey and MacAuley Carson picked up the helpers on Pitoscia's first goal of the season.

The Icemen upped their intensity in middle period outshooting the visitors 8-5. Both goaltenders were sharps as Lowe finished with 25 saves and Semptimphelter made 23 stops for the visitors.

With the win the Icemen improve to 7-5-0 and hand Atlanta just its third loss fo the season. Jacksonville is on the road Friday at Greenville. The Icemen return home Saturday, Nov.22 against the Orlando Solar Bears.







ECHL Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.