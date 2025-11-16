Icemen Close Homestand with 2-1 Win over Gladiators
Published on November 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Dalton Duhart scored early in the third period and the Jacksonville Icemen held on for a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Gladiators Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
James Hardie and Patrick Bajkov picked up the assists on the winning goal. It was Duhart's second goal of the young season.
Atlanta scored first. Joey Cipollone picked up a loose puck at the Icemen blue line and tapped in his third goal the season on a rebound after Cameron Lowe made the initial save.
The Icemen evened the score in the second stanza on Ryan Pitoscia's tally. He stole the puck inside the Atlanta blue line and beat goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter on his right side. Tyler Coffey and MacAuley Carson picked up the helpers on Pitoscia's first goal of the season.
The Icemen upped their intensity in middle period outshooting the visitors 8-5. Both goaltenders were sharps as Lowe finished with 25 saves and Semptimphelter made 23 stops for the visitors.
With the win the Icemen improve to 7-5-0 and hand Atlanta just its third loss fo the season. Jacksonville is on the road Friday at Greenville. The Icemen return home Saturday, Nov.22 against the Orlando Solar Bears.
ECHL Stories from November 16, 2025
- Icemen Close Homestand with 2-1 Win over Gladiators - Jacksonville Icemen
- Oilers Defeat Americans for First Six-Game Win Streak Since 2018-19 Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Gargoyles Drop Game 3 to Tahoe, 5-1 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Americans Fall to the Oilers in Front of a Sell-Out Crowd - Allen Americans
- Wichita Comeback Falls Short Saturday Night in Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Close Homestand with 2-1 Win over Gladiators
- Former Icemen Defenseman Hunter Skinner Makes NHL Debut with St. Louis Blues
- Former Icemen Head Coach Jason Christie Named to ECHL Hall of Fame
- Icemen; Cox Media Group to Televise Six Icemen Games Locally
- Icemen Goaltender Scott Ratzlaff Named ECHL Rookie of the Month