Former Icemen Head Coach Jason Christie Named to ECHL Hall of Fame

Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are proud to announce that former Icemen Head Coach Jason Christie, has been named as an inductee for the 2026 Class of the ECHL Hall of Fame.

The 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, will take place at 12:00 p.m. CT on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Jason Christie was named the first head coach in Jacksonville Icemen history in 2017 and is the ECHL's all-time leader with 667 career coaching wins and 1,282 games coached in 18 seasons with Peoria, Utah, Ontario, Tulsa and Jacksonville. He led his team to the Kelly Cup Playoffs on 10 occasions, reaching the Conference Finals in 2001, 2008 and 2015. He left the Icemen and the ECHL in 2021 to accept an assistant coach position with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

During his playing career, Christie had 262 points (88g-174a) in 250 career ECHL games with Columbus (Chill), Charlotte and Peoria. In his final season as a player in 1999-2000, he earned co-Most Valuable Player honors in the Kelly Cup Playoffs after posting 13 points (3g-10a) in 17 games as the Rivermen captured the Kelly Cup title.

"The ECHL Hall of Fame Induction is truly a special event for the League as we honor our past and look forward to the future in conjunction with our ECHL All-Star Classic later that evening," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The 2026 ECHL Class embodies this sentiment as we welcome four new inductees including two gifted playmakers, a championship winning goaltender and the winningest coach in League history, each of whom helped grow the League into what it is today."

Christie will join Jeff Campbell, Riley Gill and Mark Turner as a 2026 Inductee. .The four will be formally inducted as the 18th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame at a luncheon that will be held in conjunction with the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen.

The Icemen are back in action this Saturday when they play host to the Atlanta Gladiators. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, or by calling 904-602-7825.







ECHL Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.