ECHL Transactions - November 13
Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 13, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Sean Gulka, F
Worcester:
Kabore Dunn, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Justin Taylor, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brian Carrabes, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Greg Smith, F Placed on Reserve
Add Josh Filmon, F Assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Delete Conner Hutchison, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Sean Gulka, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Allen:
Add Landry Laird, G Transferred from EBUG to ECHL SPC
Cincinnati:
Add Sam Stevens, F Assigned by Toronto Marlies
Florida:
Add Hudson Elynuik, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Hudson Elynuik, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Ben Brar, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Kyle Neuber, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Delete Jett Jones, F Recalled by Springfield
Greensboro:
Delete Colton Leiter, D Placed on Reserve
Add C.J. Walker, F Activated from Reserve
Greenville:
Add Pierce Charleson, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Isaiah Saville, G Recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Add Christian Sarlo, F Signed ECHL SPC 11/12
Delete Christian Sarlo, F Placed on Reserve 11/12
Iowa:
Delete Carter Allen, D Traded to Orlando
Add Zach Taylor, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Stevie Leskovar, D Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Kalamazoo:
Add Jonathan Lemieux, G Assigned by Abbotsford
Kansas City:
Delete Zach Uens, D Recalled by Coachella Valley
Orlando:
Add Carter Allen, D Acquired from Iowa
Delete Ethan Langenegger, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Peter Laviolette, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Arvils Bergmanis, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Rasmus Ekstrom, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Cameron Buhl, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Tahoe:
Add Brennan Kapcheck, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Linden Alger, D Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Joe Dunlap, F Assigned by Laval
Delete Will Dineen, F Recalled by Laval
Utah:
Add Connor Kelley, D Assigned by Colorado Eagles
Delete Colby Enns, D Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Cole Tymkin, F Activated from Reserve
Wichita:
Delete Kyle Masters, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Matt Davis, G Recalled by San Jose Barracuda
