ECHL Transactions - November 13

Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 13, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Sean Gulka, F

Worcester:

Kabore Dunn, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Justin Taylor, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brian Carrabes, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Greg Smith, F Placed on Reserve

Add Josh Filmon, F Assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Delete Conner Hutchison, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Sean Gulka, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Allen:

Add Landry Laird, G Transferred from EBUG to ECHL SPC

Cincinnati:

Add Sam Stevens, F Assigned by Toronto Marlies

Florida:

Add Hudson Elynuik, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Hudson Elynuik, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Ben Brar, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Kyle Neuber, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Delete Jett Jones, F Recalled by Springfield

Greensboro:

Delete Colton Leiter, D Placed on Reserve

Add C.J. Walker, F Activated from Reserve

Greenville:

Add Pierce Charleson, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Isaiah Saville, G Recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Add Christian Sarlo, F Signed ECHL SPC 11/12

Delete Christian Sarlo, F Placed on Reserve 11/12

Iowa:

Delete Carter Allen, D Traded to Orlando

Add Zach Taylor, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Stevie Leskovar, D Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Kalamazoo:

Add Jonathan Lemieux, G Assigned by Abbotsford

Kansas City:

Delete Zach Uens, D Recalled by Coachella Valley

Orlando:

Add Carter Allen, D Acquired from Iowa

Delete Ethan Langenegger, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Peter Laviolette, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Arvils Bergmanis, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Rasmus Ekstrom, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Cameron Buhl, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Tahoe:

Add Brennan Kapcheck, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Linden Alger, D Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Joe Dunlap, F Assigned by Laval

Delete Will Dineen, F Recalled by Laval

Utah:

Add Connor Kelley, D Assigned by Colorado Eagles

Delete Colby Enns, D Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Cole Tymkin, F Activated from Reserve

Wichita:

Delete Kyle Masters, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Matt Davis, G Recalled by San Jose Barracuda







ECHL Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.