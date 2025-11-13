Defenseman Connor Kelley Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies

Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - Defenseman Connor Kelley has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Kelley was a 7th round draft pick (204th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021. Kelley played for the U.S. National Under -17 and Under 18 teams from 2018-2020.

Kelley played at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for two seasons from 2020-2022, scoring 5 goals and 11 assists in 64 games. Kelley was part of the UMD Bulldogs 2021 Frozen Four club. Kelley transferred to Providence College, where he played for three seasons from 2022-2025. Kelley was positive in the plus/minus category in all five college seasons and had a combined +34 rating.

He appeared in 2 games with the Colorado Eagles during the 2024-25 season and has 1 assist and a +1 rating. Kelley is from Maple Grove, Minnesota and has good size at 6'1" and 201 pounds.

Kelley will wear number 74 for the Grizzlies, who host Idaho on November 14 at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







