Defenseman Connor Kelley Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies
Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - Defenseman Connor Kelley has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Kelley was a 7th round draft pick (204th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021. Kelley played for the U.S. National Under -17 and Under 18 teams from 2018-2020.
Kelley played at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for two seasons from 2020-2022, scoring 5 goals and 11 assists in 64 games. Kelley was part of the UMD Bulldogs 2021 Frozen Four club. Kelley transferred to Providence College, where he played for three seasons from 2022-2025. Kelley was positive in the plus/minus category in all five college seasons and had a combined +34 rating.
He appeared in 2 games with the Colorado Eagles during the 2024-25 season and has 1 assist and a +1 rating. Kelley is from Maple Grove, Minnesota and has good size at 6'1" and 201 pounds.
Kelley will wear number 74 for the Grizzlies, who host Idaho on November 14 at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
ECHL Stories from November 13, 2025
- Railers Receive Adam Samuelsson from Knight Monsters - Worcester Railers HC
- Orlando Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Carter Allen from Iowa - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Connor Kelley Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Riley Gill Named to the 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame Class - Allen Americans
- Admirals Sign Forward Timofey Spitserov - Norfolk Admirals
- Former Icemen Head Coach Jason Christie Named to ECHL Hall of Fame - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Hall of Fame Class for 2026 Announced - Allen Americans
- Former Royals Goaltender Riley Gill Named ECHL Hall of Fame Inductee - Reading Royals
- Jeff Campbell to be Inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame - Atlanta Gladiators
- 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame Class Announced, Former Wing Riley Gill to be Enshrined - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2026 - ECHL
- Canucks (AHL) Loan Goaltender Jon Lemieux, K-Wings Sign Forward Colson Gengenbach - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers News & Notes - November 13, 2025 - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers Announce Time Change for November 21st Game - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Crush the Rush in Overtime, 5-4 - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Defenseman Connor Kelley Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies
- Kyle Keyser Earns a 29 Save Shutout in the Grizzlies' 2-0 Victory at Wichita
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 7, 2025 - Utah at Wichita
- Grizzlies Fall 6-4 at Wichita on Thursday Night
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 6, 2025 - Utah at Wichita