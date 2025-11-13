Jeff Campbell to be Inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame

Duluth, GA - The ECHL announced on Thursday that former Gwinnett Gladiators forward, Jeff Campbell, will be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Campbell, along with Jason Christie, Riley Gill, and Mark Turner, will be formally inducted as the 18th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame at a luncheon that will be held in conjunction with the 2026 Warrior /ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen.

The 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, will take place at 12:00 p.m. CT on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Jeff Campbell scored 254 points (90 goals and 164 assists) in 210 career ECHL games with the Gwinnett Gladiators from 2004-2008. During the 2005-06 season, he ranked fifth in the league with 53 assists and 83 points, helping the Gladiators to reach the Kelly Cup Finals, while earning a spot on the All-ECHL First Team and earning League Most Valuable Player honors. In 2007-08, he finished second in assists (65) and points (91), once again earning All-ECHL First Team honors and receiving the ECHL Sportsmanship Award. Campbell currently ranks fourth all-time amongst Gladiators skaters in goals (90) and third in assists (164), and points (254). He also has the second best plus/minus in Gladiators history with a +70 rating.

Following his time with the Gladiators, Campbell went on to play the final 10 seasons of his career in Europe, nine of those coming in Switzerland, where he is currently the head coach for HC Fribourg-Gottéron U21.

"The ECHL Hall of Fame Induction is truly a special event for the League as we honor our past and look forward to the future in conjunction with our ECHL All-Star Classic later that evening," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The 2026 ECHL Class embodies this sentiment as we welcome four new inductees including two gifted playmakers, a championship winning goaltender and the winningest coach in League history, each of whom helped grow the League into what it is today."







